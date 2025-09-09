Cristiano Ronaldo shares personal photo with Portugal national team doctor

Treats the master with great respect

The Portugal national team legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains with the national squad, and the football star has just shared a new personal snapshot alongside team doctor José Carlos Noronha.

Ronaldo posted a photo in which he is seen embracing Dr. Noronha, captioning it, “With my friend Dr. Noronha 👍🏼.”

It’s worth noting that Noronha has been the doctor for Portugal’s national team for many years, working closely with Cristiano and helping him consistently stay in peak condition. Ronaldo also frequently consults the doctor about scientific articles on longevity and maintaining top performance.

“He would ask me if there are any new scientific articles he could read about nutrition or other related topics. He's someone who does everything required to maintain the highest levels of physical and mental fitness. He's a true example,” Noronha shared.

The results of Ronaldo and Noronha’s efforts are plain to see—at 40 years old, the superstar remains in phenomenal shape, and his biological age, based on the condition of his organs and systems, doesn’t even reach 30.