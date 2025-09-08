RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Portugal's roller hockey team on Euro 2025 victory

Happy for his compatriots
Lifestyle Today, 04:00
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against the Armenian national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo keeps a close eye on the achievements of his fellow countrymen across various sports. The football icon took to his Instagram page to send a message of congratulations to Portugal's national roller hockey team.

Ronaldo reposted a publication from the Portuguese Skating Federation, adding the caption, "Congratulations, Champions! 🏆"

It's worth noting that the Portuguese roller hockey team secured a crucial victory yesterday, claiming the European championship title in their sport.

Meanwhile, Cristiano continues to lead the Portuguese national football team to new heights. The legendary striker helped his side clinch victory in their opening World Cup 2026 qualifier. On September 6, Portugal cruised past Armenia on the road with a commanding 0-5 win, with Ronaldo himself netting a brace.

Portugal's second qualifying match is set for September 9, again away from home, this time against Hungary.

Incidentally, Hungary played their opening qualifier against Ireland, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

