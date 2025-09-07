RU RU ES ES FR FR
"I made a new friend" – Cristiano Ronaldo's touching gesture to a boy from Armenia

Ronaldo shares a heartfelt post on X.
Football news Today, 14:11
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Роналду https://x.com/selecaoportugal/status/1964376849930473688

Details: On September 6, Portugal faced Armenia away from home. The Portuguese side demolished their opponents with a resounding 5-0 victory. Before the opening whistle, a heartwarming moment unfolded: the boy who accompanied Ronaldo onto the pitch couldn't take his eyes off his idol, glancing back several times and eventually bursting into tears, overwhelmed by emotion. Cristiano offered comfort—smiling, giving a thumbs-up, and embracing him.

Ronaldo's quote after the match: “I made a new friend yesterday. Grateful for the love and support every single day. I hope everyone gets to follow their dreams.”

For the record: Ronaldo scored his 139th goal for Portugal against Armenia

