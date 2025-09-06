Ronaldo scores his 139th goal for Portugal! How many to go until the coveted thousand?

The legendary Portuguese has netted 941 career goals

The Portugal national team is playing their opening match of the World Cup qualifiers, with Roberto Martínez's side taking on Armenia in Yerevan.

The scoring was opened by Ronaldo's club teammate João Félix, before Cristiano himself doubled the visitors' lead in the 21st minute. The Portuguese captain latched onto a Pedro Neto cross and beat the goalkeeper from close range.

Remarkably, this goal marked Ronaldo's 139th for the national team. The global football icon has now scored for Portugal in each of his last four matches, against Denmark, Germany, Spain, and Armenia. This strike also brings his career tally to 941, leaving him just 59 goals shy of the magical thousand mark.

🤖🇵🇹 139 international goals, 941 career goals… and counting for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/DOLRQZvGwg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2025

As a reminder, alongside Armenia, Portugal's group opponents include Ireland and Hungary, with Martínez's squad set to face the Hungarians on September 9.