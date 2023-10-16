Ronaldo approaches Messi's record

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Two goals from Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo helped his team secure their ticket to Euro 2024 early in the match against Slovakia.

The scoring double in this game was his 153rd in his career for the Portuguese footballer. Ronaldo is still behind Lionel Messi's record of 156 doubles.

However, if the number of matches with two or more goals is taken into account, Ronaldo is ahead of Messi, with 216 to 213 such matches.

Let us recall that on October 13, the Portuguese national team defeated the Slovak national team with a score of 3:2 in the seventh round of qualifying for Euro 2024 and is leading in Group J and has already secured a ticket to the European Championship.

After seven rounds, the Portuguese have scored 21 points and are leading the group.

As for Ronaldo, he has been playing in Saudi Arabia since last winter. So far he has not won a single title with the team.

It is noteworthy that for the first time in 20 years, the Portuguese was not included in the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or.

