Ronaldo and 24 other football players have been called up to the Portuguese national team

The head coach of the Portuguese national team, Roberto Martinez, has called up 25 football players for the European Championship 2024 qualifying matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

It's worth noting that 38-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, has received a call-up to the national team.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (Roma).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Joao Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Tote Gomes (Wolverhampton).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Otavio (Porto), Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Renato Sanches (all PSG), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Joao Felix (Chelsea), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Rafael Leao (Milan).

The match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on June 17. The match between Iceland and Portugal will take place on June 20.

Don't miss: "Chelsea" appoints top coach.