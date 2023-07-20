Romelu Lukaku tried to reopen negotiations with Inter. The club responded to the player

According to Football Italia, Chelsea's forward and Belgian national team player, Romelu Lukaku, attempted to resume negotiations with Inter Milan regarding a potential transfer.

Earlier, the Italian club had already turned down the option of acquiring Lukaku after he engaged in talks with Juventus. However, Lukaku faced difficulties with the move to Juventus as they can only buy him if they sell Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic for €80-90 million. In light of this, Lukaku tried to reopen negotiations with Inter Milan but received a categorical refusal.

Romelu Lukaku, a 30-year-old forward, first joined Chelsea in the summer of 2011 from Anderlecht for €15 million. In 2014, he moved to Everton for €35 million. In the summer of 2021, Lukaku returned to Chelsea for €113 million. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2026.