Romelu Lukaku responds to $30 million offer from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea forward and Belgian national team player Romelu Lukaku has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, one of the Saudi clubs was willing to offer the player a salary of 30 million euros. However, Lukaku expressed confidence that it is still too early to leave Europe at the age of 30.

In the current season, Lukaku played for Inter Milan on loan, featuring in 37 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with Chelsea is valid until the summer of 2026.