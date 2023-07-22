Romelu Lukaku has decided on the club where he wants to continue his career

According to Corriere dello Sport, "Inter Miami" forward and Belgian national team player Romelu Lukaku wants to move to Juventus in Turin. As per the source, the player turned down an offer from Saudi club "Al-Hilal," which was willing to pay him a salary of 30 million euros per year. Additionally, the Saudi club offered "Chelsea" 50 million euros for Lukaku's transfer.

Previously, it was reported that the 30-year-old Lukaku had agreed to the terms of a three-year contract with Juventus for a total amount of 24 million euros. However, the player's transfer to the Italian club could only happen if Juventus sells Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Lukaku initially joined "Chelsea" in the summer of 2011 from "Anderlecht" for 15 million euros. In 2014, he moved to "Everton" for 35 million euros. In the summer of 2021, Lukaku returned to "Chelsea" for 113 million euros. He has played a total of 59 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.