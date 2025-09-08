Romano reveals Real Madrid's strategy to bring Paz back. What's the club planning?

The player's own decision played a key role.

One of Como's standout leaders has been Real Madrid academy product Nico Paz, and Los Blancos are closely eyeing a move to bring their player back. However, the deal could become a complex one.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, 50% of the player's rights still belong to Real Madrid, and after turning down Tottenham, the Madrid club wants to compensate Como for their losses—even though Los Blancos could simply sign Paz for ten million euros.

See also: Real Madrid Targets Albiceleste Duo With Mastantuono and Nico Paz