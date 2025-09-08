Romano reveals Real Madrid's strategy to bring Paz back. What's the club planning?
One of Como's standout leaders has been Real Madrid academy product Nico Paz, and Los Blancos are closely eyeing a move to bring their player back. However, the deal could become a complex one.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, 50% of the player's rights still belong to Real Madrid, and after turning down Tottenham, the Madrid club wants to compensate Como for their losses—even though Los Blancos could simply sign Paz for ten million euros.
Quote: "Tottenham made a concrete offer to buy Paz for €72 million, but Como didn't even consider the proposal since he's so vital to their squad. That's partly because of Nico himself. He wanted to remain at Como, but before that, there was the Real Madrid situation.
Real Madrid informed Nico and Como that they would match any potential offer for Paz. But: Real Madrid have a €10 million release clause that becomes active in the summer of 2026. So what happens next summer? Real will try not only to pay the clause but also to compensate Como for what they would have missed out on from Tottenham, since 50% still belongs to Real," Romano revealed.