Romano names two transfers that will determine Rodrygo's move to Manchester City
One of Real Madrid's standout players, Rodrygo, has become a top target for elite clubs eager to acquire him, despite Los Blancos' firm stance. Among these suitors is Manchester City, but Fabrizio Romano has highlighted the key factors complicating the potential deal.
Details: The renowned insider revealed that everything hinges on Manchester City offloading Savinho and James McAtee. These two outbound transfers would free up the funds needed for the club to pursue Rodrygo's signature.
Quote: "Pep Guardiola is pushing hard for Rodrygo's transfer to Manchester City. Within the club, he consistently identifies him as a primary target. But this deal can only happen if Savinho moves to Tottenham. At this stage, there is still no agreement between Spurs and City.
I can confirm 100% that City are interested in Rodrygo, but the deal depends on specific outgoing transfers — James McAtee to Nottingham Forest and, most importantly, Savinho to Tottenham.
These are the two transfers necessary to raise funds and reinvest. Real Madrid are starting negotiations at €100 million, so this is not a deal that will be settled in a matter of hours," Romano told FootballTransfers.