Romano names two transfers that will determine Rodrygo's move to Manchester City

One of Real Madrid's standout players, Rodrygo, has become a top target for elite clubs eager to acquire him, despite Los Blancos' firm stance. Among these suitors is Manchester City, but Fabrizio Romano has highlighted the key factors complicating the potential deal.

Details: The renowned insider revealed that everything hinges on Manchester City offloading Savinho and James McAtee. These two outbound transfers would free up the funds needed for the club to pursue Rodrygo's signature.