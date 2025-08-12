RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Wolfsberg vs PAOK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025

Wolfsberg vs PAOK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Wolfsberger AC vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction x.com/PAOK_FC
Wolfsberger AC
14 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Klagenfurt, 28 Black Arena
PAOK Thessaloniki FC
On Thursday, August 14, in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, Wolfsberg will host PAOK at home. The first match in Greece ended in a goalless 0-0 draw. Here’s my take on the possible outcome of this encounter.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Wolfsberg have won only 2 of their last 6 official matches.
  • Only one of Wolfsberg’s games this season has featured more than 2 goals.
  • PAOK have played in the main stage of the Europa League 9 times in their history.
  • Wolfsberg have qualified for the Europa League only twice.
  • This is the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Match preview

In recent years, Wolfsberg have firmly established themselves as one of Austria’s top clubs, finishing fourth last season. However, it was the Austrian Cup triumph that secured their Europa League qualification. Wolfsberg weren’t very active in the summer transfer window, but the squad remains strong enough to target a top-6 finish in the new campaign.

In the opening match of the current Austrian Bundesliga season, Wolfsberg suffered a shock 0-2 home defeat against Altach, but bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Austria Vienna.

PAOK finished third in last season’s Greek Super League, which can still be considered a success. The Thessaloniki side performed well in the Europa League, reaching the playoffs but falling at the first hurdle to FCSB.

Like Wolfsberg, PAOK were also relatively quiet in the transfer market. However, the loan signing of Luka Ivanusec from Feyenoord stands out, as does the acquisition of experienced defensive midfielder Soualiho Meïté from Benfica. It’s also worth noting that Razvan Lucescu’s side managed to keep hold of their key players.

Probable lineups

  • Wolfsberg: Polster – Wimmer, Diabate, Baumgartner – Renner, Avdijaj, Agyemang, Schöpf, Piesinger, Matic – Ballo
  • PAOK: Pavlenka – Baba, Michailidis, Kedziora, Kenny – Meïté, Camara, Taison, Konstantelias, Zivkovic – Chalov

Wolfsberg vs PAOK match prediction

In the first leg, the Austrians put on a very disciplined defensive display and are capable of repeating that at home. I’m backing Wolfsberg not to lose in regular time.

