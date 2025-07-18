Romano gives his famous "Here we go" on Manchester United's long-awaited transfer

Manchester United have been on the hunt for another striker for quite some time, and it looks like Ruben Amorim will soon get his man.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "Here we go" on Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo's move, signaling that the deal is on the verge of completion.

The Bees have agreed to sell the Cameroonian striker for £70 million, though the terms of his stay at Old Trafford remain undisclosed. Only a few final details separate the clubs from officially sealing the deal.

Reminder: Negotiations between Brentford and Manchester United for Mbeumo have been ongoing since late May. Tottenham were also in the race after Thomas Frank took the helm in North London, but the Cameroonian was determined to join Amorim's squad.