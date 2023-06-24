Roma want to strengthen Juventus midfielder

According to Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma is showing interest in midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus and the United States national team.

The source reports that representatives from the Rome club have already held preliminary negotiations with the player. However, Juventus may pose a problem as they are reluctant to strengthen a direct competitor for a UEFA Champions League spot.

In the second half of the previous season, the 24-year-old McKennie played for Leeds United on loan. He appeared in 20 matches in all competitions, scoring no goals but providing one assist. His contract with Juventus is valid until the summer of 2025.