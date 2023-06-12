Roma want to extend Dybala's contract, but with one condition

The Rome-based club, AS Roma, wants to extend the contract of Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club intends to remove the fixed release clause from the player's contract. Currently, Italian clubs can buy out Dybala for 20 million euros, while foreign clubs can do so for 12 million euros.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Dybala has played 38 matches in all competitions for Roma, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.