Roma want to buy Spanish striker

According to Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma is showing interest in the striker from Atletico Madrid and the Spanish national team, Alvaro Morata.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. AS Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho, has contacted the 30-year-old Spaniard several times and has been trying to persuade him to join Roma. Additionally, the forward is being convinced by Roma's striker, Paulo Dybala. However, the transfer fee and Morata's salary could pose a problem. Atletico Madrid is seeking no less than 22 million euros for the player, and his current salary is 5.2 million euros per year.

Morata joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Chelsea in January 2019 for 18 million euros. The Madrid club then purchased the striker for 35 million euros in the summer of 2020. In the past season, Morata played 45 matches for Atletico Madrid in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

