Main News Football news Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak

Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak

Football news Today, 15:00
Steven Perez
In the fourth round of the Europa League, a match took place between Roma and Slavia. The game was held on November 9th and took place in the Czech Republic. In the previous encounter, the 'Wolves' won 2-0.

In the first half, Slavia was much more active. Roma, on the other hand, played defensively, but Mourinho's team did not deliver any shots towards or on target. In the second half, Slavia began to play even more aggressively and managed to convert their pressure into a scored goal. In the 50th minute, Václav Jurečka scored for his team.

Slavia had no intention of retreating. They gave the ball to Roma but leaped into dangerous counterattacks. This plan worked, and in the 74th minute, Lukáš Masopust sealed the match, making it 2-0.

Slavia wins and takes the first place in Group G with 9 points. Roma has the same number of points but dropped to the second position due to a worse goal difference.

By the way, in this game, Romelu Lukaku ended his scoring streak in the Europa League, which was a record in this tournament. The striker scored in 13 consecutive matches since 2014, tallying 17 goals during this period.

