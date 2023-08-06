RU RU
Roma are close to selling one of the leaders of the team

Roma are close to selling one of the leaders of the team

Football news
Roma are close to selling one of the leaders of the team Photo: Roger Ibanez's Instagram/Author Unknown

Defender of AS Roma and the Brazilian national team, Roger Ibañez, is close to leaving the Italian club, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the main contender to acquire the player is "Al-Ahli" from Saudi Arabia. Additionally, "Aston Villa" and "Nottingham Forest" are also interested in signing Ibañez. "Roma" is willing to sell the player, but they are demanding a fee of at least 30 million euros. So far, none of the interested clubs have offered this amount to the Italians for Ibañez.

The 24-year-old Ibañez has been playing for Roma since the summer of 2021, having moved from Atalanta for €9 million. He has played 149 matches for Roma in all competitions, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists. With Roma, Ibañez won the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2021/2022 season and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2022, Ibañez has also been playing for the Brazilian national team, where he has played two matches but has not scored any goals or provided any assists yet.

