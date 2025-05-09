Rodrygo is close to leaving Real Madrid this summer. Everything depends on Xabi Alonso

Brazilian forward Rodrygo has been struggling during the second half of the season for Real Madrid, casting doubt over his future at the club.

Details: According to Relevo, the likelihood of Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid this summer has increased significantly.

The Madrid management is dissatisfied with Rodrygo's current form, and the club's sporting directors believe that Arda Güler can step into his role.

However, the final decision regarding Rodrygo's future will be made after his meeting with Xabi Alonso.

Top Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, have all expressed interest in Rodrygo.

This season, Rodrygo has recorded 6 goals and 6 assists in 30 La Liga appearances.

Reminder: Today, Xabi Alonso officially announced that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. He is set to become Real Madrid's head coach next season.