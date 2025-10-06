Rodri to miss Spain call-up due to injury

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A setback for La Furia Roja.
Football news Today, 03:12
Miguel Solomons
Club football takes a pause as international fixtures approach, but the news isn’t great for Spain — they’ve lost another key player.

Details: In Manchester City’s last match, defensive midfielder Rodri picked up an injury and was forced off. It has now been confirmed that he will also miss Spain’s upcoming international games. The player himself revealed the news following the match against Brentford.

Quote: “I’m fine. I felt a bit of pain in my hamstring, but it doesn’t seem too serious. I hope to be available in two weeks for the game against Everton,” Rodri said.

Spain are set to play two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches — at home against Georgia on October 11 and Bulgaria on October 14.

Reminder: Rodri missed nearly the entire previous season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture. He returned to the starting lineup this season but has yet to regain his best form.

