Roberto Olabe could replace Monchi at Aston Villa

Negotiations between the parties are in full swing.

Aston Villa isn’t wasting any time mourning the departure of Ramón Monchi and has already lined up his potential successor.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Aston Villa has nearly made up its mind on Monchi’s replacement.

It is reported that the club's management has decided to approach former Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe.

Currently, the English club is negotiating an immediate contract termination with Monchi, after which they will open talks with the 57-year-old Spaniard Olabe.

Throughout his career, Olabe has worked with clubs such as Almería, Real Valladolid, Real Unión, and Real Sociedad.

His contract with Sociedad expired in June this year, and Olabe is currently a free agent.

