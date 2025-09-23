RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The end of the story. Monchi leaves Aston Villa

The end of the story. Monchi leaves Aston Villa

The story has come to a close.
Football news Today, 03:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The end of the story. Monchi leaves Aston Villa Getty Images

In the summer of 2023, football executive Ramón Monchi took charge at Aston Villa and helped shape a team that reached the Champions League quarterfinals, but now his chapter has ended.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Spanish specialist is leaving Aston Villa. He reached an agreement with the club’s hierarchy and is stepping down from his role in Birmingham with immediate effect.

Ramón Monchi spent many years at Sevilla, where he built a side that captured nine trophies, including five UEFA Europa League titles. He also worked at Roma, returned to Sevilla, and in 2023 took up his role with Aston Villa.

Villa have endured a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign. They have collected just three points from their first five fixtures and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Reminder: Matty Cash’s goal midway through the second half finally ended a frustrating run that had stretched to an astonishing 427 minutes. Only two teams in Premier League history have waited longer for their first goal of a season.

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Related Team News
Aston Villa avoided a Premier League anti-record. Who went longer without scoring? Football news 21 sep 2025, 11:55 Aston Villa avoided a Premier League anti-record. Who went longer without scoring?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores