The end of the story. Monchi leaves Aston Villa

The story has come to a close.

In the summer of 2023, football executive Ramón Monchi took charge at Aston Villa and helped shape a team that reached the Champions League quarterfinals, but now his chapter has ended.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Spanish specialist is leaving Aston Villa. He reached an agreement with the club’s hierarchy and is stepping down from his role in Birmingham with immediate effect.

Ramón Monchi spent many years at Sevilla, where he built a side that captured nine trophies, including five UEFA Europa League titles. He also worked at Roma, returned to Sevilla, and in 2023 took up his role with Aston Villa.

Villa have endured a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign. They have collected just three points from their first five fixtures and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Reminder: Matty Cash’s goal midway through the second half finally ended a frustrating run that had stretched to an astonishing 427 minutes. Only two teams in Premier League history have waited longer for their first goal of a season.