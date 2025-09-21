Aston Villa avoided a Premier League anti-record. Who went longer without scoring?
In the fifth round of the English Premier League, Aston Villa faced Sunderland away from home. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Unai Emery's men had been the only team in the league yet to score in this season’s previous matches. But against the Black Cats, Villa finally broke the deadlock and managed to steer clear of an unwanted record.
Matty Cash's goal midway through the second half ended a frustrating run that had stretched to a staggering 427 minutes. According to stats portal Opta Joe, only two teams in Premier League history have waited longer for their first goal of the season.
In 2005, Newcastle went 438 minutes without scoring, but the record is held by Crystal Palace, whose fans waited a whopping 641 minutes for a goal in the 2017/18 season.