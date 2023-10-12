Robert Lewandowski hopes to play in El Clásico

RU RU NG NG
Main News

Football news Today, 14:01
Barcelona's forward Robert Lewandowski hopes to recover in time to play in El Clásico, according to SportoweFakty.

The Polish striker provided information about his ankle injury, which he sustained during the Champions League match against Porto. In an interview, he was asked if he would be ready for El Clásico on October 28, and he stated that while his recovery is progressing well, he won't risk it until he's fully prepared.

"I rested from Wednesday to Friday, and from Friday, I worked and rehabilitated. This is the most critical time for my ankle to rest. Next week, I can say more, but it looks better than many thought," he said.

However, there is no specific return date. He hopes to play against Real Madrid, but if he doesn't fully recover by then, he won't risk his health. Xavi really wants Lewandowski to recover in time for El Clásico since he is Barcelona's top scorer this season. The Pole has scored five goals in eight La Liga matches.

Lewandowski is one of several players in Barcelona's injury list. In addition to him, the infirmary includes Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé, and Rafinha.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
