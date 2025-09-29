RIP. 19-year-old Spanish goalkeeper passes away

A huge tragedy for the family and all of Spanish football.

The life of a young footballer was tragically cut short.

Details: It became known today that 19-year-old Colindres goalkeeper Raúl Ramírez has died after sustaining a blow during Saturday's match.

The young shot-stopper suffered a severe head injury during Saturday's clash against Revilla, after which he lost consciousness. Medical staff provided immediate assistance right after the collision, and Raúl was later rushed to intensive care. The goalkeeper suffered two cardiac arrests: one on the pitch, and the other en route to the hospital.

Doctors fought desperately to save the young Spaniard, but sadly, their efforts were in vain.

