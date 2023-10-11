Rio Ferdinand named the best central defender in the Premier League

Former Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand spoke about who he considers the best central defender in the English Premier League.

According to a football expert, this is now John Stones from Manchester City.

"Saliba is very talented, he is always calm both on and off the ball. But I don't think he would have reached such heights without a strong partner. There is no doubt that Gabriel also deserves praise. At the moment, I think John Stones is the best center defender in the league,” Ferdinand said, as quoted by Metro.

Stones has been playing for Manchester City since the summer of 2016. He was purchased from Everton for 55.6 million euros. This season, the 29-year-old England footballer took part in one Premier League match.

After eight rounds, Manchester City is only in third place in the English Championship standings, gaining 18 points.

The defending champions will next play away against Brighton on October 21.