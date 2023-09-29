RU RU NG NG
Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match

Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match

Football news Today, 13:07
Steven Perez
Three key players from Manchester City will miss the Premier League match Photo: https://www.instagram.com/johnstonesofficial/

Three key players Man City, Stones, De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva, will miss the upcoming Premier League match, Guardiola announced in his press conference.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the match against Wolverhampton, the Spanish manager provided updates on the condition of English defender John Stones and the readiness of other players.

"John [Stones] is not ready. Kevin [De Bruyne] is not ready... Bernardo is not okay. I think the rest are fine. [John Stones] is better, much better. He feels really good. He is training alone but maybe next week or after Leipzig, he will start," Guardiola said during the press conference.

It's worth noting that De Bruyne has only played 49 minutes this season before suffering a recurrence of his injury. Stones played in the game for the English Super Cup against Arsenal and has been recovering from an injury. Bernardo Silva has missed the last two matches in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Guardiola is hopeful for the return of these key players, particularly Stones, and plans to gradually reintroduce him to the lineup to avoid a recurrence of his injury.

