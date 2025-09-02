RU RU ES ES FR FR
Reunion with Osimhen? Romano reveals the leading contender to sign Lookman

The possibility is still alive.
Football news Today, 13:14
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

The summer transfer window saw its fair share of player strikes, and although the window has now closed in the top leagues, some of the rebels still have a shot at changing clubs.

Details: One such player is Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. While a move to Inter or another club from the top five leagues is now off the table, as the transfer window slammed shut yesterday, the Nigerian still has a chance to leave Bergamo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Turkish giants Galatasaray have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. The Istanbul powerhouse has enough time to reunite Lookman with his Nigeria national team partner Victor Osimhen, as the Super Lig transfer window remains open until September 12.

Recall: Lookman took matters into his own hands and left the club for two weeks, furious over Atalanta's refusal to sell him to Inter, even going so far as to erase all references to Atalanta from his social media. When it became clear that Inter was no longer interested in signing him, the Nigerian ended his strike and returned to the squad, for whom he has yet to feature this season.

