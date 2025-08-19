Lookman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him

Ademola Lookman has delivered several impressive seasons at Atalanta, but now he is determined to leave the Italian club, and a genuine opportunity to move to England has emerged.

Details: For a long time, Inter Milan had shown interest in the player. However, according to TBR Football, the Nerazzurri failed to reach an agreement with Atalanta, and the transfer collapsed. It has now been revealed that five clubs—Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Tottenham—are all interested in Lookman.

We have previously reported that Atalanta's press office officially announced on their X social media page the signing of 23-year-old Poland international and Inter Milan midfielder Nicola Zalewski.

Reminder: The Italian club expressed their dissatisfaction with the demands of their English counterparts, issuing Fulham an ultimatum over the Muniz transfer.