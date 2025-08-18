Atalanta issues Fulham an ultimatum over Muniz transfer

Atalanta are determined to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, but the patience of the Bergamo side is running thin.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, the Italian club is unhappy with the demands set by their English counterparts and has delivered an ultimatum to the Cottagers: either Fulham lowers their financial expectations from £50 million within 48 hours, or Atalanta will walk away from the deal and turn to other targets.

For their part, the Cottagers are holding out for such terms because they are reluctant to lose their main striker at the very end of the transfer window again, as happened two years ago with Aleksandar Mitrović.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that the Goddess could also bring back former defender Robin Gosens, who currently plays for Fiorentina. But the Viola are also firm in their transfer stance.