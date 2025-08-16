Legend returns! Robin Gosens could move to Atalanta

German defender Robin Gosens of Fiorentina may be on the move, with Atalanta expressing a strong interest in acquiring his services.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Robin Gosens has caught the eye of his former club. Atalanta are eager to bring the player back and have made this transfer one of their top priorities.

The club has already tabled a €12 million offer for Gosens, but Fiorentina turned it down, considering the left-back a key figure in their squad.

After joining Fiorentina last season, Gosens immediately became a pivotal player for the Viola, making 41 appearances, scoring 8 goals, and providing 10 assists. Transfermarkt currently values him at €8 million, and his contract with the club runs until June 2028.

For the record, Gosens previously played for Atalanta from 2017 to 2021, featuring in 157 matches, netting 29 goals, and delivering 21 assists.

