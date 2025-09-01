RU RU ES ES FR FR
Return to Serie A. Rasmus Højlund officially becomes a Napoli player

Manchester United forward continues his career in Italy
Football news Today, 13:42
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Napoli have announced the signing of Danish international striker Rasmus Højlund. The forward joins the Neapolitans from Manchester United, where he lost his starting spot at the beginning of the new season.

The 22-year-old striker moves to Naples on a loan deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Partenopei will pay a €6 million fee, with a buyout clause set at around €44 million. If certain conditions are met, this option could become an obligation to buy.

Additionally, Højlund became Napoli's top target after Romelu Lukaku suffered a serious thigh injury in early August. Højlund previously played in Serie A for Atalanta, before making a €75 million move to England in the summer of 2023.

