Return to his homeland! Bernardo Silva on the verge of joining Benfica

An agreement between the player and the Lisbon club has been reached.

Manchester City is preparing to part ways with Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Details: According to A Bola, the 31-year-old midfielder has reached a preliminary agreement with Lisbon's Benfica. The player could join the club as early as this winter or in the summer, when his contract with City expires and he becomes a free agent.

Bernardo Silva is a product of Benfica's academy, but only made a handful of appearances for the Lisbon club's first team. However, at Manchester City, the Portuguese international became a key figure, racking up 410 matches, 72 goals, and 73 assists.

Last season, the Portuguese midfielder played 52 matches across all competitions, recording 6 goals and 5 assists.

For the record: Former Manchester City player Kiki Musampa has been arrested for fraud.