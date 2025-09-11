RU RU ES ES FR FR
Return to his homeland! Bernardo Silva on the verge of joining Benfica

An agreement between the player and the Lisbon club has been reached.
Transfer news Today, 14:32
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Manchester City is preparing to part ways with Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Details: According to A Bola, the 31-year-old midfielder has reached a preliminary agreement with Lisbon's Benfica. The player could join the club as early as this winter or in the summer, when his contract with City expires and he becomes a free agent.

Bernardo Silva is a product of Benfica's academy, but only made a handful of appearances for the Lisbon club's first team. However, at Manchester City, the Portuguese international became a key figure, racking up 410 matches, 72 goals, and 73 assists.

Last season, the Portuguese midfielder played 52 matches across all competitions, recording 6 goals and 5 assists.

For the record: Former Manchester City player Kiki Musampa has been arrested for fraud.

