RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ex-Man City player at the center of scandal. Kiki Musampa arrested for fraud

Ex-Man City player at the center of scandal. Kiki Musampa arrested for fraud

Kiki Musampa pocketed over €100,000 through fraudulent schemes
Football news Today, 13:20
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Kiki Musampa https://x.com/Inside_020/status/1965801710175367519

The former Manchester City and Atletico player has been arrested in the Netherlands for tax fraud.

Details: According to The Sun, Kiki Musampa was detained by Dutch police on charges of tax fraud. Investigators allege that the ex-footballer illegally gained more than €100,000 by declaring himself a tax resident abroad while receiving income in the Netherlands.

On September 10, law enforcement searched Musampa's home, seizing financial documents and a collection of luxury watches. His 65-year-old accountant was detained alongside him. Both were released from custody the following day, but the investigation is ongoing.

It's worth noting that Musampa has faced tax issues before—he recently lost property in Amsterdam for similar reasons.

During his career, the footballer played for clubs including Manchester City, Atletico, Ajax, Malaga, and Bordeaux.

Reminder: Coote pleads not guilty to charges of distributing indecent videos involving a child

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Major concerns: 13 Manchester City players at risk of missing upcoming matches Football news Yesterday, 13:04 Major concerns: 13 Manchester City players at risk of missing upcoming matches
Marmoush Football news Yesterday, 08:45 It's very serious! Marmoush returns to national team camp on crutches
Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door Football news 08 sep 2025, 02:42 Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door
Родри Football news 07 sep 2025, 12:27 Rodri names his possible successor for the Ballon d'Or: Yamal or Dembélé?
Erling Haaland with goalkeeper Ederson Football news 06 sep 2025, 10:57 “An absolute legend.” Haaland bids heartfelt farewell to Ederson after Manchester City exit
Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan celebrate scoring a goal Football news 06 sep 2025, 07:20 Erling Haaland bids farewell to Ilkay Gundogan after his transfer to Galatasaray
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores