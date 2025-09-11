Ex-Man City player at the center of scandal. Kiki Musampa arrested for fraud

Kiki Musampa pocketed over €100,000 through fraudulent schemes

The former Manchester City and Atletico player has been arrested in the Netherlands for tax fraud.

Details: According to The Sun, Kiki Musampa was detained by Dutch police on charges of tax fraud. Investigators allege that the ex-footballer illegally gained more than €100,000 by declaring himself a tax resident abroad while receiving income in the Netherlands.

On September 10, law enforcement searched Musampa's home, seizing financial documents and a collection of luxury watches. His 65-year-old accountant was detained alongside him. Both were released from custody the following day, but the investigation is ongoing.

It's worth noting that Musampa has faced tax issues before—he recently lost property in Amsterdam for similar reasons.

During his career, the footballer played for clubs including Manchester City, Atletico, Ajax, Malaga, and Bordeaux.

