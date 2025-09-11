Coote pleads not guilty to charges of distributing indecent videos involving a child

Holding his ground until the end.

Yesterday, news broke regarding charges against former Premier League referee David Coote for distributing indecent videos involving a child. Today, the case was already brought before the court.

Details: According to Sky Sports, a hearing was held today, September 11, at Birmingham Magistrates' Court. Coote pleaded not guilty. He was released on conditional bail, but is required to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 9 for a pre-trial hearing.

Background: Coote is accused of a Category A offense, related to a video file seized by police in February 2025. Category A is the most serious under the classification system. The charge of "creating an indecent image of a child" can include actions such as downloading, distributing, or possessing materials that show signs of exploitation.

Previously, Coote received an eight-week ban for offensive comments directed at Jürgen Klopp, and UEFA suspended him until June 2026.