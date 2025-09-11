RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 13, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth vs Brighton prediction Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Bournemouth
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Brighton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 13, at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth will host Brighton as part of Matchday 4 of the English Premier League.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • In the previous round, Bournemouth stunned Tottenham away with a 1-0 victory.

  • Bournemouth's record in their last five games: 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses.

  • Brighton's record in their last five games: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.

  • Their first-ever meeting was back in 1923 — Bournemouth claimed a 1-0 win.

  • In total, the teams have played 117 matches, with Brighton holding a slight edge: 45 wins for Brighton, 43 for Bournemouth, and 29 draws.

Match preview:

Bournemouth, led by Andoni Iraola, are striving to improve their tactical organization, and the start of the season has been quite promising for the Cherries. After an opening defeat to Liverpool, they've bounced back with wins over Wolverhampton and Tottenham. The home advantage and the energy from their supporters could be decisive, as Bournemouth are always relentless on their own turf.

Brighton, meanwhile, enter the match in high spirits. Last round, the Seagulls pulled off a shock by beating Manchester City. They also showcased their attacking prowess in the League Cup, demolishing Oxford 6-0. However, there were earlier setbacks: a loss to Everton and a draw with Fulham. Now, Brighton are clearly on the rise and looking to cement their place in the upper part of the table.

Both teams favor open football and create plenty of chances, so this clash promises to be action-packed with plenty of drama in front of goal.

Probable line-ups:

  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Brooks, Scott, Tavernier, Semenyo, Evanilson.
  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Kuyper, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Minteh, Gomez, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Prediction for Bournemouth vs Brighton:

Recent encounters between Bournemouth and Brighton rarely go goalless — both sides love to attack and frequently employ rapid transitions from defense.

My pick: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.57).

