Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions France - Iceland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

France - Iceland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
France vs Iceland prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
France
09 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
Iceland
One of the fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place in Paris at the Parc des Princes, where France will host Iceland. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

France have made a confident start to qualifying, defeating Ukraine away and proving they still have what it takes to control the campaign. Didier Deschamps’ side have not only won their last four qualifiers, but have also kept clean sheets in all of them. The French team expertly combines defensive reliability with a vibrant attacking line led by Kylian Mbappé.

Home advantage will be a key factor for France: at the Parc des Princes, they consistently pick up points and have suffered very few losses in recent qualifying campaigns. The midfield pairing of Tchouaméni and Koné provides balance, while Mbappé, along with Barcola and Doué, can break down any defense at any moment. Parisian fans are once again expecting a spectacle from the hosts.

Iceland sprang a surprise at the start by crushing Azerbaijan 5-0 and temporarily taking the top spot in the group. Arnar Gunnlaugsson’s squad have shown they are in good shape, despite setbacks in the Nations League. The Icelanders’ main strengths remain their physicality and defensive discipline.

At the same time, it’s important to note that Iceland traditionally struggle away from home, having won just 3 of their last 13 World Cup qualifying matches on the road. Nevertheless, the visitors possess attacking threats: Gudmundsson and Gudjohnsen know how to cause problems even against top opponents. In Paris, they’ll try to capitalize on counterattacks and set pieces to challenge the favorites.

Probable lineups

  • France: Maignan; Digne, Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano; Koné, Tchouaméni; Barcola, Olise, Doué; Mbappé
  • Iceland: Olafsson; Ingason, Pálsson, Ellertsson, Gretarsson; Thordarson, Jóhannesson, Haraldsson; Gudmundsson, Thorsteinsson, Gudjohnsen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • France are unbeaten in their last 13 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Iceland have won only 3 of their last 13 away games in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Over the past 10 years, France have defeated Iceland three times in official competitions.

Prediction

France are the clear favorites and are unlikely to let their opponents set the pace. Iceland may provide some resistance with their compact play, but the hosts’ depth and quality should prevail. Our pick for the match: "Iceland to win with a +3.0 handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
