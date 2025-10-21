Remo Stars to use lessons in defeat in second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns

Stars coach sees the 5-1 loss as a wake-up call for the Nigerian side

Mamelodi Sundowns coah Miguel Cardoso will be facing a Remo Stars which learnt from them.

Remo Stars coach says the 5-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns last Sunday came with a lot of lesson for his team.

Those lessons, according to Daniel Ogunmodede, are going to come in handy this Friday when the Nigerian side touch down in South Africa for the return leg.

“We faced a top quality side with a lot of experience at this level. Our boys gave their best and we’ll take lessons from this game into the return leg,” said Daniel Ogunmodede.

It will be interesting to see if Stars could stage a comeback as the five goals conceded at home look to have made it hard for them to even think of staging the unthinkable.

Sundowns are likely to field a ‘weak’ team in order to preserve their lead as qualification to the Caf Champions League group stages look certain.

Perhaps, Stars and their coach, can take those lessons into next season.