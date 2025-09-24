Relax. Marcus Rashford shows how he unwinds between games by the sea

A great way to relax

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford took some well-deserved time off by the seaside during a break between matches. The footballer shared a series of photos on his Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of his downtime.

Rashford posted pictures where he's seen sitting at a balcony table overlooking the ocean. In his hands, he's holding a mate gourd, and on the table are various dishes artfully arranged to enhance his relaxation. Marcus captioned his post with the phrase: “Balance 🥘🔥”.

It's worth noting that Rashford has recently started making his mark for Barcelona, contributing his first goal involvements for the club. The forward netted a brace against Newcastle and provided an assist in the match against Getafe.

Looking ahead, the Catalans are set to play their next match tomorrow, September 25, with Real Oviedo as their opponent.

Currently, Barcelona sit second in the La Liga standings, collecting 13 points from five rounds. Real Madrid, who have played one game more, top the table with 18 points.