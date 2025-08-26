Records shattered! Two new milestones set in Brazil’s Serie A

A record-breaking victory and a new all-time top assist provider.

Details: Last night, the 21st round of Brazil’s Serie A saw Flamengo demolish Vitoria 8-0, setting a new record for the largest winning margin in the history of the Brazilian championship.

Before this match, the record win was 7-0, a mark that had stood since way back in 2003.

But that wasn’t the only historic feat on the night — with two assists, Flamengo’s 31-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta climbed to the top of the all-time assists chart in Serie A history.

Arrascaeta now boasts 79 assists, surpassing the previous record-holder, Marcelinho Carioca.

Currently, the top 5 assist providers in Brazil’s Serie A history are as follows:

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – 79.

Marcelinho Carioca (Brazil) – 77.

Edmundo (Brazil) – 73.

Dudu (Brazil) – 68.

Éverton Ribeiro (Brazil) – 64.

