Records shattered! Two new milestones set in Brazil’s Serie A
A record-breaking victory and a new all-time top assist provider.
Details: Last night, the 21st round of Brazil’s Serie A saw Flamengo demolish Vitoria 8-0, setting a new record for the largest winning margin in the history of the Brazilian championship.
Before this match, the record win was 7-0, a mark that had stood since way back in 2003.
But that wasn’t the only historic feat on the night — with two assists, Flamengo’s 31-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta climbed to the top of the all-time assists chart in Serie A history.
Arrascaeta now boasts 79 assists, surpassing the previous record-holder, Marcelinho Carioca.
Currently, the top 5 assist providers in Brazil’s Serie A history are as follows:
- Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay) – 79.
- Marcelinho Carioca (Brazil) – 77.
- Edmundo (Brazil) – 73.
- Dudu (Brazil) – 68.
- Éverton Ribeiro (Brazil) – 64.
