Official: Emerson Royal joins Flamengo
A new chapter for the footballer
Football news Today, 01:59Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Brazilian side Flamengo have unveiled their latest signing—right-back Emerson Royal.
Details: Flamengo secures a new right-back! The 26-year-old Brazilian Emerson Royal joins the squad from Milan. The defender has signed a 3.5-year contract with the club. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee amounts to 9 million euros.
The player returns to his homeland after six years, marking his first stint back since moving from Atletico Mineiro to Barcelona. Emerson's most recent club was Milan, where he made 26 appearances last season without registering a goal or assist.
