Milan officially announces the signing of a new full-back

Milan recently confirmed the departure of Theo Hernandez and immediately began searching for a replacement. Now, the club has officially unveiled its latest signing.

Details: According to Milan’s official website, Colombian full-back Pervis Estupiñán has joined the team.

Earlier, Fabrizio Romano reported that the deal was worth €17 million plus an additional two million in bonuses.

History made. Estupiñan is our first Ecuadorian 👏🇪🇨 #WelcomeEstupiñan — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 24, 2025

Last season, Estupiñán made 36 appearances for Brighton, registering one assist and scoring once.

