Milan officially announces the signing of a new full-back
A boost for the Rossoneri.
Football news Today, 06:04Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: Milan
Milan recently confirmed the departure of Theo Hernandez and immediately began searching for a replacement. Now, the club has officially unveiled its latest signing.
Details: According to Milan’s official website, Colombian full-back Pervis Estupiñán has joined the team.
Earlier, Fabrizio Romano reported that the deal was worth €17 million plus an additional two million in bonuses.
Last season, Estupiñán made 36 appearances for Brighton, registering one assist and scoring once.
Reminder: 43-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović posted a video on Instagram showing the process of removing his legendary tattoo that read “Only God Can Judge Me.”
