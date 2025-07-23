Strange behavior. Zlatan Ibrahimović removes his famous tattoo

There’s almost nothing left of his former image.

Details: 43-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović took to Instagram to post a video showing the process of removing his iconic tattoo—the inscription “Only God can judge me.”

The reason behind this decision remains unclear. After all, Zlatan carried these words with him throughout his entire career, even titling his autobiography with the same phrase.

It looks like Zlatan no longer needs any lucky charms.

Throughout his illustrious career, Zlatan played for clubs such as Malmö, Barcelona, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, Inter, Milan, PSG, Juventus, and Ajax. The Swedish icon also earned 122 caps for the national team, scoring 62 goals.

Zlatan Ibrahimović retired on June 4, 2023, at the age of 41, following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

