Real step up pursuit to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson

Real face stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for the player

The Madrid club has shown keen interest in 22-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Liverpool and Manchester United are also closely monitoring the player, making the race for his signature one of the most intriguing battles of the transfer window.

🚨 Real Madrid have entered the race for 22-year old Elliot Anderson’s signature.



Liverpool and Manchester United are also both closely pursuing the Nottingham Forest midfielder, who has been in sensational form this season.



(Source: Defensa Central) pic.twitter.com/xWNFh4F5yD — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 26, 2025

This season, the Englishman has made 12 appearances for Nottingham in all competitions, registering just one assist.

Reminder: Manchester United have joined the race for Elliot Anderson.