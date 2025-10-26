ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Real step up pursuit to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson

Real face stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for the player
Transfer news Today, 17:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Madrid club has shown keen interest in 22-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Liverpool and Manchester United are also closely monitoring the player, making the race for his signature one of the most intriguing battles of the transfer window.

This season, the Englishman has made 12 appearances for Nottingham in all competitions, registering just one assist.

Reminder: Manchester United have joined the race for Elliot Anderson.

