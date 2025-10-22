Manchester United enters the race for Elliot Anderson

The Red Devils are disappointed by the collapse of negotiations with Carlos Baleba, but they have no intention of dwel

Manchester United are ready to challenge several other Premier League clubs in the transfer market.

Details: According to Mirror Football, Manchester United have set their sights on 22-year-old Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson after talks with Carlos Baleba fell through for good.

Reports indicate that Nottingham have no plans to part ways with their player, but other suitors for Elliot include Manchester City and Chelsea—and now Manchester United have joined the hunt.

If a strong offer comes in, Nottingham’s management may have no choice but to let Elliot go. It's claimed that Nottingham Forest have set a price tag of £75 million.

Elliot Anderson joined Nottingham Forest from Newcastle in the summer of 2024 for €41 million. Since then, he has played 52 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 7 assists.

His current contract with Nottingham Forest runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €45 million.

