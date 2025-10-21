ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Sean Dyche appointed as new Nottingham Forest head coach

Official: Sean Dyche appointed as new Nottingham Forest head coach

Nottingham Forest secures a new manager following Postecoglou's departure.
Football news Today, 04:34
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the Premier League match Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The 54-year-old Englishman has been tasked with steering the team out of crisis.

Details: Earlier today, Nottingham Forest's official X social media page announced the appointment of 54-year-old Sean Dyche as the club's new head coach.

Reports confirm that Dyche has signed a contract with Nottingham Forest running until 2027.

Dyche replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed after just eight matches in charge due to disastrous results.

Throughout his managerial career, Dyche has led clubs such as Watford and Burnley, with his most recent stint at Liverpool's Everton, which he left in January 2025.

Dyche's backroom staff includes Ian Woan and Steve Stone, both of whom played for Nottingham Forest during the 1990s.

Reminder: It has been revealed why Nottingham appointed Postecoglou – and why they decided to sack him

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Nottingham Forest move closer to appointing new head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:11 Nottingham Forest move closer to appointing new head coach
It has been revealed why Nottingham appointed Postecoglou – and why they decided to sack him Football news Yesterday, 02:34 It has been revealed why Nottingham appointed Postecoglou – and why they decided to sack him
Negotiations fell through. Mancini will not take charge of Nottingham Football news 19 oct 2025, 16:06 Negotiations fell through. Mancini will not take charge of Nottingham
The price tag is £8 million. Nottingham wants to lure a manager from another Premier League club Football news 19 oct 2025, 12:52 The price tag is £8 million. Nottingham wants to lure a manager from another Premier League club
Rafael Benitez Football news 19 oct 2025, 04:48 Benítez set to replace Postecoglou? Rafael Benítez could take charge at Nottingham!
Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news 18 oct 2025, 09:56 Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores