Official: Sean Dyche appointed as new Nottingham Forest head coach
The 54-year-old Englishman has been tasked with steering the team out of crisis.
Details: Earlier today, Nottingham Forest's official X social media page announced the appointment of 54-year-old Sean Dyche as the club's new head coach.
Reports confirm that Dyche has signed a contract with Nottingham Forest running until 2027.
Dyche replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed after just eight matches in charge due to disastrous results.
- See also: Villarreal vs Manchester City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025
Throughout his managerial career, Dyche has led clubs such as Watford and Burnley, with his most recent stint at Liverpool's Everton, which he left in January 2025.
Dyche's backroom staff includes Ian Woan and Steve Stone, both of whom played for Nottingham Forest during the 1990s.
Reminder: It has been revealed why Nottingham appointed Postecoglou – and why they decided to sack him