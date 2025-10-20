It has been revealed why Nottingham appointed Postecoglou – and why they decided to sack him

The club believed in the Australian’s success.

Nottingham Forest suffered a 0–3 home defeat to Chelsea, after which the club’s management dismissed head coach Ange Postecoglou. Now, the reasons behind his appointment and subsequent dismissal have come to light.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Australian’s Europa League triumph last season had initially inspired confidence within Nottingham’s hierarchy. However, concerns soon arose that he might replicate the 17th-place finish he achieved with Tottenham — or perhaps do even worse.

During Postecoglou’s tenure, Nottingham played eight matches, keeping no clean sheets and conceding 20 goals. The team currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with just five points from eight games.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly considered Italian manager Roberto Mancini for the head coach position, but the parties failed to reach an agreement.

Reminder: Nottingham are targeting a manager from another Premier League club and are ready to pay £8 million in compensation to secure him.