RU RU NG NG
Main News Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad

Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad

Football news Today, 17:05
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad Photo: https://twitter.com/realmadriden

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad closed Sunday's La Liga games. The match took place within the framework of the fifth round at the Santiago Bernabéu.

For the hosts, the match did not start as they wanted and expected. In the fifth minute, Andre Barrenechea put Sociedad ahead. Six minutes later, the guests scored a second time, but after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside. Real Sociedad was sharper in the first half, so the minimal advantage was quite natural.

But already at the start of the second half, Federico Valverde restored the balance on the scoreboard, scoring in the 46th minute. Real added intensity and it became more difficult for Sociedad to restrain the attacks of the "creamy". In the 60th minute, with a pass from Francisco Garcia, Joselu already put the hosts ahead. Madrid was able to keep a minimal advantage and won a determined victory.

Real Madrid continues to win in La Liga. Ancelotti's team scored a maximum of 15 points in the opening five rounds.

La Liga. Fifth round

"Real Madrid" - "Real Sociedad"
Goals: 0:1 - 5 Barrenechea, 1:1 - 46 Valverde, 2:1 - 60 Joselu

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Sociedad LaLiga Spain
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:05 Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad Football news Today, 16:44 Dybala helped Roma defeat Empoli Football news Today, 16:19 Cristiano Ronaldo is suing Juventus Football news Today, 15:37 De Ligt is unhappy with his playing time Football news Today, 14:56 Fiorentina defeated Atalanta in a goal match Football news Today, 14:05 Borussia Gladbach made an incredible comeback in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:33 Arsenal narrowly beat Everton Football news Today, 13:01 Neymar may miss another match for Al Hilal due to injury Football news Today, 12:13 The former coach of the Spanish national team wants Rubiales to spend a few days in prison Football news Today, 11:34 Mason Greenwood made his Getafe debut after a one-year break
Sport Predictions
Football Today Austin FC vs Portland Timbers prediction and betting tips on September 18, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023