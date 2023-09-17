Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad closed Sunday's La Liga games. The match took place within the framework of the fifth round at the Santiago Bernabéu.

For the hosts, the match did not start as they wanted and expected. In the fifth minute, Andre Barrenechea put Sociedad ahead. Six minutes later, the guests scored a second time, but after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for offside. Real Sociedad was sharper in the first half, so the minimal advantage was quite natural.

But already at the start of the second half, Federico Valverde restored the balance on the scoreboard, scoring in the 46th minute. Real added intensity and it became more difficult for Sociedad to restrain the attacks of the "creamy". In the 60th minute, with a pass from Francisco Garcia, Joselu already put the hosts ahead. Madrid was able to keep a minimal advantage and won a determined victory.

Real Madrid continues to win in La Liga. Ancelotti's team scored a maximum of 15 points in the opening five rounds.

La Liga. Fifth round

"Real Madrid" - "Real Sociedad"

Goals: 0:1 - 5 Barrenechea, 1:1 - 46 Valverde, 2:1 - 60 Joselu