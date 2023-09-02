RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid wins a willful victory in the match against Getafe

The match of the fourth round of La Liga between Real and Getafe took place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid is the only team in the league that has scored maximum points in the opening four rounds.

Although this match started quite badly for Real. Getafe opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Former Madrid player Borja Mayoral scored a goal. The hosts did not try, but in the first half they could not recover. The case went to the second half. In the 47th minute, Joselu scored a goal and equalized the score in the match. Real continued to press and still got their way. Jude Bellingham scored the second goal already in stoppage time and brought victory to his team.

By the way, the English midfielder continues his goal streak, which is already four matches in a row. Real Madrid wins for the fourth time in four opening rounds of La Liga.

La Liga. The fourth round
"Real" - "Getafe" - 2:1
Goals: 0:1 - 11 Mayoral, 1:1 - 47 Joselu, 2:1 - 90+5 Bellingham

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
LaLiga Spain
