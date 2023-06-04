Real Madrid will finally get rid of a problematic player
Football news Today, 03:40
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
Real Madrid will benefit from the early termination of cooperation with Eden Hazard.
The agreement of the Belgian footballer with the club is designed until 2024, but they decided to terminate it at the end of the current season.
The parties agreed to terminate the contract in mutual, and "Real" will save about 7 million euros on the player's salary.
Azar plays for the Spanish club since 2019 and has played for the team 76 matches, scoring 7 goals and giving 12 assists in various tournaments.
